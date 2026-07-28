RWE builds a new battery storage facility at the Hambach site

RWE is continuing to expand its battery storage portfolio by building a new storage facility at the Hambach site.



The facility is under construction near the village of Niederzier, in the Düren district. Preparatory work on the three-hectare site began at the end of 2025.



The first of the planned 128 lithium-ion battery containers have already been delivered. The large-scale storage facility will have an output of 236 megawatts (MW) and storage capacity of 470 megawatt-hours (MWh). It is scheduled to enter service in 2027.



The Hambach battery storage facility will play a key role in stabilizing the power grid, including by providing balancing energy.



At the Hambach open-pit mine site, RWE has already commissioned three solar plants with a combined capacity of about 50 MWac, as well as an integrated battery storage facility with capacity of 4.1 MW / 8.1 MWh.



A few kilometers away, in the area earmarked for the future development of 'Manheimer Bucht', RWE is building an additional 14.8 MWac solar park as well as a battery storage facility with capacity of 80 MWh.



Nikolaus Valerius, CEO of RWE Generation, said: 'In Germany alone, RWE is currently building large-scale storage facilities totaling output of around 1.7 gigawatts. The Hambach battery storage facility is also a powerful ally for wind and solar: it will offset fluctuations in the power grid in a fraction of a second. The site, in the heart of the Rhenish mining district, offers ideal conditions for this project.'