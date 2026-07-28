RWE is continuing to expand its battery storage portfolio by building a new storage facility at the Hambach site.
The facility is under construction near the village of Niederzier, in the Düren district. Preparatory work on the three-hectare site began at the end of 2025.
The first of the planned 128 lithium-ion battery containers have already been delivered. The large-scale storage facility will have an output of 236 megawatts (MW) and storage capacity of 470 megawatt-hours (MWh). It is scheduled to enter service in 2027.
The Hambach battery storage facility will play a key role in stabilizing the power grid, including by providing balancing energy.
At the Hambach open-pit mine site, RWE has already commissioned three solar plants with a combined capacity of about 50 MWac, as well as an integrated battery storage facility with capacity of 4.1 MW / 8.1 MWh.
A few kilometers away, in the area earmarked for the future development of 'Manheimer Bucht', RWE is building an additional 14.8 MWac solar park as well as a battery storage facility with capacity of 80 MWh.
Nikolaus Valerius, CEO of RWE Generation, said: 'In Germany alone, RWE is currently building large-scale storage facilities totaling output of around 1.7 gigawatts. The Hambach battery storage facility is also a powerful ally for wind and solar: it will offset fluctuations in the power grid in a fraction of a second. The site, in the heart of the Rhenish mining district, offers ideal conditions for this project.'
RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity and gas trading and distribution (68.2%): electricity (141,428 GWh sold in 2025) and gas (19,209 GWh);
- renewable energy production (25.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (122,342 GWh produced in 2025). The group also develops energy storage in battery storage systems and pumped-storage power stations as well as hydrogen production activities- other (4.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (34%), the United Kingdom (26.7%), Europe (25.7%), North America (11.7%) and other (1.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.