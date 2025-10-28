RWE announces that a hydrogen-compatible combined cycle power plant has been built on the site of its former power plant in Voerde.



"Such power plants are crucial to ensuring Germany's long-term energy security and will thus contribute to the successful phase-out of coal," the group says.



The German government has announced that it will soon create a regulatory framework for tenders for hydrogen-compatible gas-fired power plants. RWE is currently preparing to participate in the tender.



According to current plans, the Voerde plant could start producing electricity in 2030.



Once commissioned, the plant will be capable of using at least 50% hydrogen and is expected to run entirely on hydrogen thereafter.



Nikolaus Valerius, CEO of RWE Generation said that they are ready to invest in the construction of new hydrogen-compatible gas-fired power plants, while continuing with the planning for the approval of a plant in Voerde, which should be completed by 2030.