RWE announces that autonomous long-range and short-range cargo drones have been successfully launched into daily operation at offshore wind farms.



RWE has demonstrated how different types of drones can be used to deliver spare parts, tools, and consumables.



The trials were conducted at RWE's Nordsee Ost wind farm, located north of the German island of Heligoland, and at the Arkona wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.



Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind: "Our trials have shown that cargo drones can complement traditional logistics by freeing up availability time, improving safety, and reducing costs and emissions. In the future, cargo drones could become an integral part of the operation and maintenance of our global fleet of offshore wind turbines."