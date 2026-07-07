RWE to invest €25m in Proxima Fusion

RWE announced an investment of €25m in the funding round for Munich-based magnetic fusion start-up Proxima Fusion.



Under the agreement, the partners reaffirm their intention to work together to build the first commercial magnetic fusion power plant at RWE's Gundremmingen site.



"Germany offers a unique environment for nuclear fusion: outstanding research institutes, ambitious start-ups, committed industrial partners, an efficient supply chain and suitable former nuclear sites that can be used for fusion development," the group said.



Proxima Fusion has selected the Gundremmingen site for the development of the first commercial magnetic fusion power plant.



Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE, said: "Thanks to strong research and innovative start-ups such as Proxima Fusion, Germany can become a key player in nuclear fusion. RWE is contributing by investing in magnetic and laser fusion companies, and by making our decommissioning sites available, with their existing nuclear infrastructure and our expertise in regulatory approvals."