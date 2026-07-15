RWE to modernize a wind farm in Lower Saxony

RWE has won a contract for its onshore Rethen-Vordorf wind farm in the latest tender run by the Federal Network Agency.



In the district of Gifhorn, in the state of Lower Saxony, RWE will replace three existing wind turbines with three modern ones.



This will quadruple capacity, rising from 5.4 to 21 megawatts (MW). The new wind farm is expected to supply around 17,000 households.



Construction work is set to begin soon, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2027.



RWE operates onshore wind farms in Germany with capacity of around 770 MW and is continuously expanding them.



Sopna Sury, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "This shows the potential for modernizing older wind farms. The region will also benefit, as we will pay a total of 0.3 cent per kilowatt-hour generated to local authorities and surrounding projects, including the 0.1 cent mandated under Lower Saxony's participation law. This corresponds to annual revenue of up to €165,000."