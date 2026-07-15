RWE has won a contract for its onshore Rethen-Vordorf wind farm in the latest tender run by the Federal Network Agency.
In the district of Gifhorn, in the state of Lower Saxony, RWE will replace three existing wind turbines with three modern ones.
This will quadruple capacity, rising from 5.4 to 21 megawatts (MW). The new wind farm is expected to supply around 17,000 households.
Construction work is set to begin soon, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2027.
RWE operates onshore wind farms in Germany with capacity of around 770 MW and is continuously expanding them.
Sopna Sury, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "This shows the potential for modernizing older wind farms. The region will also benefit, as we will pay a total of 0.3 cent per kilowatt-hour generated to local authorities and surrounding projects, including the 0.1 cent mandated under Lower Saxony's participation law. This corresponds to annual revenue of up to €165,000."
RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity and gas trading and distribution (68.2%): electricity (141,428 GWh sold in 2025) and gas (19,209 GWh);
- renewable energy production (25.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (122,342 GWh produced in 2025). The group also develops energy storage in battery storage systems and pumped-storage power stations as well as hydrogen production activities- other (4.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (34%), the United Kingdom (26.7%), Europe (25.7%), North America (11.7%) and other (1.9%).
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