AlphaValue has upgraded on Ryanair shares from 'sell' to 'reduce', with a target price increased to €24.4 (from €21.2 previously).



According to the note, this revision is based on improved financial forecasts, including an expected 27.3% increase in earnings per share in 2025 (to €2.04) and 22.5% in 2026 (to €2.30), supported by increased confidence in Boeing's ability to accelerate deliveries and a rebound in fares after the 7% decline in 2024.



The broker says that net asset value (NAV) has been raised from €21.4 to €25.2 per share, thanks to stronger sales forecasts and higher-than-expected net cash (€1.77bn compared with €651m previously).



Finally, the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation now stands at €25.5, up 20.3%, reflecting stronger growth prospects for FY 2026 and 2027.