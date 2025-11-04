Ryanair announced that it carried 19.2 million passengers in October, up 5% compared to October 2024, with a stable load factor of 93%.

The airline said it operated a total of 107,000 flights over the month.

Between October 2024 and October 2025, Ryanair carried 204.8 million passengers (+5% compared to the same period a year earlier), with a stable load factor of 94%.