Ryanair dips after its results, analysts weigh in

The low-cost airline posted quarterly results below expectations, marked by a sharp rise in unhedged jet fuel costs and lower ticket prices. Despite higher traffic, profitability deteriorated sharply. The market is not missing the signal: the stock is down nearly 4.5% in Dublin, at €24.8.

Ryanair posted disappointing results this morning for the first quarter of its fiscal 2027 year, notably showing a 34% year-on-year drop in reported net profit to €538m, while the more upbeat consensus had been looking for €640m.



The decline is mainly explained by the surge in the price of the 20% of fuel not protected by hedging instruments, as well as lower fares: the airline cut its average fare by 6% to stimulate demand.



As a result, revenue rose by only 1% to €4.38bn (the consensus was looking for €4.449bn) and the 6% increase in traffic, to 61.3 million passengers, was ultimately offset by the fare decline. Operating costs jumped 11% to €3.81bn, while unit costs rose 5%.



On the financial front, Ryanair repaid its final €1.2bn bond in May, leaving the group debt-free. As of June 30, gross cash exceeded €2.8bn, and the group said it has completed about 90% of its €750m share buyback program.



'Our prudent fuel hedging policy (80% of fiscal 2027 requirements hedged at around $67 per barrel) protects the group's results amid sharp volatility in oil prices and strengthens our cost advantage versus our European competitors,' chief executive Michael O'Leary sought to emphasize.



For the rest of fiscal 2027, Ryanair reaffirmed its traffic outlook, targeting 216 million passengers, growth of 4%. The group said 80% of its fuel needs through March 2027 are hedged at around $67 per barrel, but stressed that it is too early to provide a net profit forecast given limited visibility on second-half bookings and uncertainties tied in particular to geopolitical conflicts, unhedged fuel costs and air traffic control disruptions in Europe.



Analysts' views



Reacting to the release, Bernstein reiterated its 'outperform' rating on Ryanair, with its price target unchanged at €32.50. The broker believes the main disappointment stems from the trend in summer fares, now expected to be slightly down year on year after previously being seen as flat. That shift, it argues, is likely to weigh on the stock in the short term.



At Panmure Liberum, analyst Gerald Khoo reiterated his 'buy' rating with a target of €26.5 and likewise pointed to the disappointment around second-quarter fare guidance, now expected to be slightly down year on year after previously being seen as flat. 'This development could weigh on market expectations, even if the decline in fuel prices is a supportive factor that could partially offset the impact,' he said in essence.



The research firm added that long-term fundamentals remain attractive thanks to Ryanair's low cost base, its leadership position and the strength of its balance sheet, despite near-term headwinds.



For its part, Oddo BHF remains 'neutral' on the name, with a target of €27. The broker points to 'a more cautious tone to the outlook than expected,' with the airline now anticipating slightly lower second-quarter fares after the market had been looking for a stable trend. That shift could trigger downward revisions to consensus profit expectations, the note says.

The research firm nonetheless believes Ryanair remains the best-positioned player among low-cost carriers thanks to a more disciplined growth profile and a solid balance sheet.



Finally, UBS reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock, with its price target unchanged at €30.45. The analyst believes the combination of a weaker-than-expected start to the year, higher oil prices and limited visibility into the summer season should pressure the stock in the short term.



UBS nonetheless notes that Ryanair is maintaining its traffic growth targets and retains a particularly strong balance sheet after eliminating its gross debt.