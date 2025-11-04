Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on Ryanair shares, having nudged up its target price from €29.2 to €30, "reflecting greater confidence in the unit cost trajectory," following the Irish airline's interim results.



The broker points out that its net income was 2.4% above consensus for Q2, notably thanks to a positive trend in unit revenue, although above all thanks to a better control of unit costs.



Beyond the current financial year, Oddo BHF believes that the company will benefit from more moderate capacity growth, accelerated fuel and currency hedging and the initial benefits of introducing the Max-10 into the fleet.



We believe that the valuation remains attractive compared to peers given the high profitability and strong FCF generation that will support shareholder returns, the analyst adds.