Ryanair has announced that it will switch exclusively to digital boarding passes from November 12, pushing back the original date of November 3 to facilitate the transition after the school half-term holidays.



From that date, passengers will no longer be able to print paper boarding passes and will have to use the 'myRyanair' app to board. The airline says that nearly 80% of its 206 million customers already use this format.



This step is part of Ryanair's digital transformation, which already offers services such as in-flight meal ordering, real-time flight tracking, and disruption alerts via its app.



Ryanair says that this change will offer customers a faster, smarter and greener experience.