Ryanair posted adjusted net profit of €1.72bn in Q2 2026 (July to September), up 20% from €1.43bn a year ago.



This performance was driven by a strong recovery in fares (+7% on average) and 8% growth in activity, which amounted to €5.48bn for the quarter.

At the same time, the airline contained its operating costs, which rose by only 3% to €3.53bn.



"We have fully recovered from the 7% fare decline we experienced in Q2 last year, while controlling our costs in an environment marked by increases in fees and environmental costs," said CEO Michael O'Leary.



For the rest of the fiscal year, Ryanair forecasts traffic growth of more than 3% to 207 million passengers.



The company believes that B-8200 deliveries, fuel hedging, and rigorous cost management across the Group should offset higher air traffic control (ATC) charges, higher environmental costs, and the end of compensation for last year's moderate delivery delays.



"We anticipate a positive market reaction and a slight upward revision (low single digits) to our EPS estimate for 2025," said Yi Zhong, who is in charge of the file at AlphaValue.



The analyst reports that net income after taxes for H1 2025 (ending in September 2025) amounted to €2.54bn, slightly above consensus.



However, the stock fell more than 2% in Dublin following this announcement.