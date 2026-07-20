Ryanair's quarterly profit falls as fares decline

Ryanair posted a sharp drop in profit in the first quarter of its fiscal year, hurt by lower ticket prices and higher fuel costs as tensions in the Middle East persist.

The Irish low-cost airline reported net profit of €537.7m for the period ended in late June, down from €819.9m a year earlier.



Revenue edged up to €4.38bn from €4.34bn a year earlier, but it came in below analysts' expectations, which had been for €4.48bn. Ancillary revenue, notably from baggage fees and onboard sales, was broadly stable.



Over the quarter, Ryanair carried 61.3m passengers, up 6% from a year earlier. That traffic growth was not enough to offset a 6% drop in fares, which the company attributed to uncertainty weighing on consumer spending as well as fears of jet fuel supply disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Average revenue per passenger fell 5%.



Load factor was stable at a high 94%, underscoring still-robust demand.



For the full fiscal 2027 year, Ryanair reiterated its target of 4% traffic growth, while warning that ticket prices in the second quarter are expected to remain slightly below last year's levels.