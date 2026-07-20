The Irish low-cost airline reported net profit of €537.7m for the period ended in late June, down from €819.9m a year earlier.
Revenue edged up to €4.38bn from €4.34bn a year earlier, but it came in below analysts' expectations, which had been for €4.48bn. Ancillary revenue, notably from baggage fees and onboard sales, was broadly stable.
Over the quarter, Ryanair carried 61.3m passengers, up 6% from a year earlier. That traffic growth was not enough to offset a 6% drop in fares, which the company attributed to uncertainty weighing on consumer spending as well as fears of jet fuel supply disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Average revenue per passenger fell 5%.
Load factor was stable at a high 94%, underscoring still-robust demand.
For the full fiscal 2027 year, Ryanair reiterated its target of 4% traffic growth, while warning that ticket prices in the second quarter are expected to remain slightly below last year's levels.
Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transportation (67.9%): 208.4 million passengers transported in 2025/26;
- services (32.1%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services.
At the end of March 2026, the group had a fleet of 647 aircrafts.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (5.8%), Italy (21.6%), Spain (17.4%), the United Kingdom (14.6%) and other (40.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.