Ryanair announces an agreement with Skyscanner, an online travel search, comparison, and booking platform founded in 2003 in the UK. The latter will now have direct access to Ryanair's extensive network of destinations.



Travelers will be able to book flights to Ryanair's 235 destinations. According to Dara Brady, Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, this partnership guarantees Skyscanner customers complete transparency on the fares and additional services offered by the airline.