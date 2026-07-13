Ryanair's cost-cutting drive is paying off: the arrival of the new Boeing 737 MAX-10s, combined with bringing maintenance in-house and continued discipline on costs, should enable the airline to widen its edge on this front, Bernstein says.

Ryanair should maintain and strengthen its cost advantage over the next few years thanks to the arrival of the Boeing 737 MAX-10, expected from 2027. According to analysts at Bernstein, these new aircraft should reduce cost per available seat-kilometer (CASK) by around 14% versus the 737 NG and 7% versus the 737-8200.



The broker also highlights the 15-year agreement signed with CFM International, which will allow engine maintenance to be gradually brought in-house: this strategy could generate an internal rate of return of 23% and cumulative savings of €0.5bn to €0.8bn over the life of the program.



Finally, the analysts also point to strong staff productivity, the stability of labor agreements and the flexibility of Ryanair's network, which enables the airline to quickly shift capacity to the most competitive airports.



Overall, the broker believes that these various levers should enable Ryanair to preserve, or even strengthen, its European leadership in unit costs.



Shortly before noon, the stock was down just over 1% in Dublin, weighed on by higher fuel costs relating to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.