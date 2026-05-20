Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary believes Europe has sufficiently diversified its supplies to avoid mass cancellations this summer, but warns that several carriers could disappear if jet fuel prices remain high over the long term.

Michael O'Leary sees no imminent jet fuel shortage in Europe, but believes that the energy crisis could widen the gap between airlines. Speaking on Bloomberg, the Ryanair CEO dismissed the scenario of mass cancellations this summer, noting that Europe has diversified its sourcing, particularly through West Africa, the Americas and Norway.



However, the Irish executive believes that if high prices persist into the autumn, the most exposed carriers could be undermined. He specifically cited Wizz Air and airBaltic as vulnerable, suggesting that two or three European players could find themselves in difficulty by October or November if the energy shock continues.



The Irish airline highlights a hedging position that is a lot better than that of many competitors. Michael O'Leary said that Ryanair has hedged approximately 80% of its fuel requirements through spring 2027 at nearly $67 per barrel, while spot jet fuel recently exceeded $150. This hedging policy limits the immediate impact of surging prices and reinforces the group's cost advantage.



The central issue for the sector is therefore becoming less about the risk of a generalized shortage and more about the duration of the price shock. If jet fuel remains sustainably high, the divide could widen between well-hedged, financially robust airlines like Ryanair and less protected carriers. For Michael O'Leary, the energy crisis could thus accelerate concentration in European skies.