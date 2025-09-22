Ryohin Keikaku posted robust Q3 25 results, with both strong top-line and earnings growth. These results were fueled by broad-based geographic expansion and increasing engagement across customer demographics. The company's proactive approach to sustainability and energy management, with the establishment of MUJI Energy LLC, further enhances its positioning for long-term value creation.

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd., founded in 1989, headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading Japanese company renowned for its management, development, production and sales of the MUJI brand, which encompasses a wide variety of household and consumer goods known for their minimalist design and no-frills philosophy. The company oversees a global network of around 1,396 stores spanning 29 countries and regions, and has 24,642 employees.

In addition to retail, Ryohin Keikaku engages in businesses such as Café&Meal MUJI, IDÉE, and even campsites, reflecting its versatile approach to lifestyle and consumer needs. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products by streamlining manufacturing processes, minimizing packaging, and emphasizing sustainability through initiatives such as recycling textiles. The company operates through four geographic segments: Japan (60.7% of Q3 25), Europe & Americas (5.2%), East Asia (27.8%), and Asia East / South & Oceania (6.3%).

Q3 25 results exceed expectations

Ryohin Keikaku released its Q3 25 results on July 11, 2025, posting revenue of JPY591.1bn, up 19.2% y/y, driven by robust 26.3% y/y growth in Asia East/South & Oceania business, facilitated by new store openings, followed by 22.5% y/y growth in Japan business, driven by strong sales during MUJI Week. Operating income rose by a solid 39.9% y/y, reaching JPY59.4bn, with margin of 10.1% driven by a decline in its SG&A to sales ratio. Net income rose 30.1% y/y, reaching JPY43.5bn, due to a tax effect from European business reorganization.

Over this period, the total no. of stores increased to 674, with 61 new stores in Japan and 722 stores overseas, with 62 new stores. In addition, the company witnessed growth in the no. of customers, increasing over all age groups, with a remarkable growth rate of customers aged between 10 and 20 years. The company split its stocks for the first time in six years since 2019 at a ratio of 2-for-1 for shareholders on record on August 31, 2025.

Ryohin Keikaku energizes sustainability

On September 1, 2025, Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. announced a partnership with JERA Co., Inc. to establish MUJI Energy LLC, a special purpose company for producing renewable power focused on solar energy projects. This company aims to develop around 13 MW of solar generation capacity, meeting 20% of Ryohin Keikaku’s annual electricity needs and cut CO2 emissions by 8,000 tons annually. This step denotes a proactive approach to sustainability, lowering energy costs and enhancing ESG profiles. Overall, this partnership places Ryohin Keikaku to gain competitive advantage while meeting changing regulatory and consumer demands for sustainability.

Continued growth momentum

Ryohin Keikaku posted a revenue CAGR of 13.4% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY662bn, driven by a robust recovery in same-store sales and aggressive store expansion across China and East Asia. In addition, increased demand for consumables, household goods and skincare boosted sales. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 10.8%, reaching JPY85.1bn, however its margins contracted from 13.8% to 12.9%. Net income grew at a CAGR of 7% to JPY41.6bn.

In addition, Ryohin Keikaku’s total debt declined from JPY110bn to JPY92.1bn, consequently, gearing improved from 51.1% to 31% over the same period.

In comparison, Central Retail Corporation, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 10.3% to reach THB262bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 36.2% to THB24.4bn, with margins expanding from 5% to 9.3%. Net income increased at 415.6% CAGR, reaching THB8.1bn in FY 24.

Robust stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered excellent returns of approximately 128.6%, easilty outpacing Central Retail, whose stock has delivered negative returns of minus 33.1% over the same period.

Ryohin Keikaku is currently trading at P/E of 33x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY92.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 17.9x and that of Central Retail (P/E of 16.6x). In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 15.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of JPY100.8bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.1x and that of Central Retail (7.2x).

Ryohin Keikaku is monitored by 14 analysts, with most - 10 - having ‘Buy’ ratings, with the other four having ‘Hold’ ratings, for an average target price of JPY3,384.6, implying 10.9% upside potential over the current market price. These views are supported by analysts’ anticipated revenue CAGR of 12.2% over FY 24-27, reaching JPY934bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 14% to JPY126.1bn, with margin of 13.5%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 15.2% to JPY63.5bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 2.7% and a net profit CAGR of 11.9% for Central Retail over FY 24-27.



Overall, Ryohin Keikaku has delivered strong operational momentum and adaptability, successfully leveraged geographic expansion and shifting customer demographics to underpin its growth. The company's forward-thinking commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, exemplified by its partnership with JERA, positions it advantageously for long-term value creation in a rapidly evolving market landscape. Looking ahead, its proactive innovation and strategic collaborations signal continued robust prospects, provided it maintains agility and customer-centricity.

However, Ryohin Keikaku faces intense global competition and risks from supply chain disruptions, which could impact inventory and profitability. The company is also exposed to market volatility in Japan and challenges ensuring brand integrity during international expansion.