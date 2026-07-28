S&P Global is down 4.2%, at $421, on Wall Street, following a mixed release for the second quarter of 2026: profitability metrics were better than expected, but revenue and the revision to full-year targets were less robust than Jefferies had hoped.
On a pro forma basis (that is, reflecting the spin-off of the Mobility division, effective since July 1), S&P Global posted adjusted EPS up 23%, to $4.83, and an adjusted operating margin of 54.3%, beating analyst expectations, which stood at $4.56 and 52.8%, respectively, according to Jefferies.
At $3,678m, pro forma revenue for the financial information specialist rose 11% year over year, coming in above the consensus ($3,664m), but below Jefferies' forecast ($3,686m).
'Compared with our own expectations, the Market Intelligence and Energy businesses were both disappointing, while the Ratings business came in in line with our expectations and the Indices business was better than expected,' the investment bank said.
Alongside the report, S&P Global updated its full-year targets to reflect the Mobility spin-off. The group now expects organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates of between 6.0% and 8.0%, an adjusted operating margin of between 51.7% and 51.9%, and adjusted EPS of between $17.50 and $17.75.
'These updated 2026 forecasts are slightly disappointing on growth, but in line with our expectations on margin and EPS,' Jefferies noted, having penciled in growth of 8.8%, a margin of 51.6% and EPS of $17.68.
The firm acknowledges that the full-year outlook for organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates was indeed raised on a pro forma basis, thanks to the strength of the Ratings and Indices businesses, with a positive impact on the company's overall margin.
'However, the outlook is not as strong as we had hoped, with the Ratings target raised more modestly than expected, and revenue in the Market Intelligence and Energy segments coming in slightly below our expectations,' Jefferies added.
S&P Global, Inc. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in financial information services for investors, corporations, governments, financial institutions, investment managers and advisors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- information and analysis services on commodities, energy, mobility and engineering markets (58.3%; &P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Mobility);
- financial rating services (29.7%; S&P Global Ratings): designed to assess companies' solvency risks;
- management of global stock market indices and market data publication (12%; S&P Dow Jones Indices).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.8%), Europe (23%), Asia (10.7%) and other (5.5%).
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