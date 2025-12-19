S&P Global Upgrades Renault to "Investment Grade"

Renault Group has announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating to "BBB-" (previously "BB+"), elevating it to "investment grade" status with a "stable" outlook.

According to the automaker, this change reflects the success of its product lineup renewal, its multi-energy strategy, and its ongoing international expansion, notably through a partnership-based approach.



"This demonstrates Renault Group's significant progress in improving profitability, strengthening cash generation, and enhancing its liquidity profile," commented CEO François Provost.



"We remain fully committed to pursuing profitable growth, with a goal of creating value for our employees, shareholders, and partners, while maintaining a rigorous financial policy," he added.