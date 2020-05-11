Log in
sPower Announces Virtual Renewable Energy Career Fair

05/11/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic moving schools to online and at-home learning, sPower, a leading renewable energy independent power producer, is offering teachers and students an opportunity to learn about a rapidly advancing industry and exciting jobs within the renewable energy sector.

sPower’s Virtual Renewable Energy Career Fair provides young people and their families with an inspiring look into the breadth of careers within the renewable energy industry. Focused on the stories of several sPower employees, the video illustrates their early years and interests, and how they ended up in the industry. In a time of social distancing, this is an opportunity for students to connect and identify with renewable energy professionals and explore whether they may be suited for a career in this rapidly growing industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics, solar installer and wind technician continue to be the fastest-growing jobs in the country with projected growth of  63% for solar installers and 57% for wind technicians over the next eight years, respectively.

In addition to the video, sPower offers a Careers in Renewable Energy presentation as another virtual learning opportunity. The Company has offered this presentation in-person to schools in the past, however, it is now available by virtual conference to educators and their students.

“In response to the COVID-19 crisis, educators throughout the US have been challenged with finding new ways to engage students while teaching online,” said Remy Pangle, Director/Education Manager of James Madison University’s Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy. “This video and complementary materials are a wonderful resource for educators to bring awareness of career opportunities in the burgeoning renewable energy industry. It is great to see a company so invested in educating the youth to grow their workforce.  Here in Virginia, the release of these materials is also very timely, coinciding with the introduction of Virginia’s new 17th career Cluster on energy this past year and the associated curricula due to be launched in the fall.”

 

About sPower

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, sPower is a leading independent power producer (IPP) that owns and operates more than 150 renewable generation systems across the U.S. We operate a leading wind, solar and storage portfolio of nearly 2.0 GW, with 15 GW of projects under development. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), Fortune 500 global power company, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment managers. For more information, visit www.spower.com or follow on social media @sPower_US

###

 

 

 

Cat Mosley, Community Relations Director
sPower
434.942.5750
cat.mosley@spower.com

