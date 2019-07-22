sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sPower, a national leader in development, construction and operation of solar power facilities, and PSEG Long Island, a major electric utility provider, are proud to announce the completion of sPower’s solar plant in Riverhead, NY. The project is 20 MWac and will provide power for approximately 2,870 homes annually. As New York moves to completely decarbonize its electricity system by 2040, the Riverhead project will help the state move towards that goal as it will remove 23,970 metric tons of CO2 each year.





The solar industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the nation. During the eight months of construction, the Riverhead project employed approximately 220 workers who logged nearly 71,000 hours of paid labor. While construction is time limited, this project added over $8 million in local wages to Long Island’s economy. An additional economic impact was the tens of thousands of dollars spent at local hotels and dining establishments during the construction process.

sPower will remain the operator of the Riverhead project and looks forward to continued work in the region. sPower CEO, Ryan Creamer, said, “we are honored to be long-term neighbors with Long Island communities. Bringing solar power to this state sets an example of civic responsibility to the rest of the country.” He continued, “Working hard with PSEG Long Island and numerous other teams was critical in making this vision a reality. I am proud of this milestone we’ve achieved and the teamwork that was demonstrated throughout the entire process.”

PSEG Long Island has a long history of addressing climate change and producing low carbon energy. As one of the first electrical utilities to participate in climate change goals – the Riverhead Project continues PSEG Long Island’s legacy in providing a clean electric future.

“PSEG Long Island is a proud supporter of a clean renewable energy future on Long Island,” said Paul Napoli, vice president of power markets, PSEG Long Island. “We commend sPower for its innovation and working with us to provide clean energy to our customers and helping to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels in our region.”

The Riverhead Solar project ribbon cutting is July 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at 4131 Middle Country Road (AKA Route 25) Calverton, NY 11933. Riverhead Solar will begin commercial operations in July 2019.





About sPower:

sPower, an AES and AIMCo company, is the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States. sPower owns and operates a portfolio of solar and wind assets greater than 1,500 MW and has a development pipeline of more than 10,000 MW. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a worldwide energy company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment fund managers. For more information, visit www.sPower.com.

About PSEG Long Island:

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority’s transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

