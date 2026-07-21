Saab and Embraer prepare to ramp up Gripen production

The two groups have signed a framework agreement to expand production capacity for the Swedish fighter jet to meet international demand.

Saab announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (Heads of Agreement, HoA) with Embraer for the potential production of 20 additional Gripen fighter jets at Embraer's site in Gavão Peixoto, Brazil. The two companies plan to finalize the definitive agreement in 2026.



Under this project, Embraer would assemble the aircraft alongside Saab's final assembly line in Linköping, Sweden, to increase delivery capacity and meet global demand.



The two groups emphasize that this agreement is part of their partnership spanning more than 10 years, built on technology transfers, training, and industrial cooperation under the Gripen program for the Brazilian Air Force.