Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for the final phase of production, as well as an additional range of equipment and services for the two Blekinge-class submarines (A26).

The order is worth approximately SEK 9.6bn. The vast majority of deliveries will take place over 2026-2032.

Thanks to the excellent cooperation between Saab and FMV, we have ensured that Sweden has a state-of-the-art submarine capability that will help secure our country's waters for decades to come, it said.