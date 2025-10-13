Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for the final phase of production, as well as an additional range of equipment and services for the two Blekinge-class submarines (A26).
The order is worth approximately SEK 9.6bn. The vast majority of deliveries will take place over 2026-2032.
Thanks to the excellent cooperation between Saab and FMV, we have ensured that Sweden has a state-of-the-art submarine capability that will help secure our country's waters for decades to come, it said.
SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electronic defense systems (33.3%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems;
- aeronautical systems (26.1%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.;
- armament equipment and systems (22.5%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.);
- naval systems (12.9%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.;
- support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41%), Europe (24.8%), North America (9.6%), Asia (8.4%), Latin America (7.1%), Australia (5.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (3.5%).
