Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for the continuation of conceptual studies for future fighter systems.
The order is worth approximately SEK 2.6bn in a contract from 2025 to 2027.
Saab will continue to work closely with FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, the Swedish Defense Research Agency, GKN Aerospace, and other industrial partners.
"This order marks the next step in our joint journey to provide innovative solutions to meet the future operational needs of the Swedish Armed Forces and other customers," said Lars Tossman, head of Saab's aerospace business area.
Saab: books order from Swedish Government Administration worth about SEK 2.6bn
Published on 10/14/2025 at 10:44 am EDT
Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for the continuation of conceptual studies for future fighter systems.