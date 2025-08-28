Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) and received an order for four Gripen E/F fighter aircraft from FMV for the Kingdom of Thailand.



The order is worth approximately 5.3bn SEK (c. €480m), and deliveries will take place between 2025 and 2030.



The contract between Saab and FMV covers three Gripen E aircraft and one Gripen F aircraft, as well as associated equipment, support, and training.



The Royal Thai Air Force currently operates a squadron of Gripen C/D multirole fighters.



Thailand is already a well-established user of Gripen and is familiar with the benefits Gripen brings to the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Thailand has chosen the most modern fighter aircraft on the market to build its next generation of independent strategic capabilities, Saab said.