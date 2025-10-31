Saab will supply Giraffe 1X systems to the US Army, as from 2026.



This order underscores the growing demand for Saab's advanced radar technology to enhance air defense and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities around the world.



Giraffe 1X can be used as a mobile, deployable, or fixed asset that can be integrated into both land and naval platforms.



"With its true multi-mission capability—covering force protection, ground air defense, and maritime surface surveillance—Giraffe 1X is the first radar of its kind, offering unmatched operational flexibility to commanders," Saab says.



"Saab's Giraffe 1X radars provide the US military with a combat-proven capability that can be rapidly deployed to address the growing range of global threats, including unmanned aerial systems," Saab US said.



"Giraffe 1X provides the US and its security cooperation partners with a decisive operational advantage, enabling them to stay ahead of emerging challenges."