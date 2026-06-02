The group will supply sensors and command systems for Swedish Army brigades, with deliveries set to begin in 2029.

Saab has announced that it has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) valued at approximately SEK 1.2bn (€110m) for the supply of sensors and command and control systems for a ground-based air defense solution.



Deliveries are slated to take place between 2029 and 2030. This contract follows previous deliveries to the FMV and is intended to strengthen Sweden's ground-based air defense capabilities.



The solution is designed to enhance the forces' ability to detect and counter advanced aerial threats. It is notably based on the Giraffe AMB surveillance radar and an integrated command and control system, providing improved air situational awareness and a faster response to evolving threats.



Despite the announcement, the stock is currently trading down 2% in Stockholm.