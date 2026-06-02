Saab has announced that it has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) valued at approximately SEK 1.2bn (€110m) for the supply of sensors and command and control systems for a ground-based air defense solution.
Deliveries are slated to take place between 2029 and 2030. This contract follows previous deliveries to the FMV and is intended to strengthen Sweden's ground-based air defense capabilities.
The solution is designed to enhance the forces' ability to detect and counter advanced aerial threats. It is notably based on the Giraffe AMB surveillance radar and an integrated command and control system, providing improved air situational awareness and a faster response to evolving threats.
Despite the announcement, the stock is currently trading down 2% in Stockholm.
SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electronic defense systems (33.4%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems;
- armament equipment and systems (25.6%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.);
- aeronautical systems (24%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.;
- naval systems (11.8%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.;
- support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.;
- other (1.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41.1%), Europe (25.8%), North America (8.9%), Asia (7.4%), Latin America (4.3%), Australia (3.8%), Africa (0.6%), and other (8.1%).
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