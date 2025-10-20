Saab announces the signing of an order from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the life extension of Arthur radar systems for the Spanish Army.
The order is worth approximately SEK 540m (€49.4m).
Arthur is an artillery location radar that provides a modern, digitized system that protects troops and civilians by warning them of incoming fire and is also used for missions such as counter-battery fire and fire control.
We are pleased to continue strengthening the Spanish artillery's location capability, which is essential for warning of incoming fire and enabling rapid counter-battery fire. This order is the first of our radar systems to go through NATO's procurement organization, which is an important step for us, said Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's Surveillance business area.
SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electronic defense systems (33.3%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems;
- aeronautical systems (26.1%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.;
- armament equipment and systems (22.5%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.);
- naval systems (12.9%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.;
- support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41%), Europe (24.8%), North America (9.6%), Asia (8.4%), Latin America (7.1%), Australia (5.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (3.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.