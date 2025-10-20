Saab announces the signing of an order from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the life extension of Arthur radar systems for the Spanish Army.



The order is worth approximately SEK 540m (€49.4m).



Arthur is an artillery location radar that provides a modern, digitized system that protects troops and civilians by warning them of incoming fire and is also used for missions such as counter-battery fire and fire control.



We are pleased to continue strengthening the Spanish artillery's location capability, which is essential for warning of incoming fire and enabling rapid counter-battery fire. This order is the first of our radar systems to go through NATO's procurement organization, which is an important step for us, said Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's Surveillance business area.