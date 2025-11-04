Saab announces the signing of an order with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for a new launch system for Gripen C/D and Gripen E. The order is worth approximately SEK 1bn.



This is a series production order for launchers that was included as an option in an existing contract for the development and integration of the launcher system, the group said.



The launch system is used to carry air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E. It is mounted on the aircraft's weapon pylons and has a sophisticated link between the aircraft and the weapons mounted on the launcher.



The launch system is an important element in enabling us to continue to ensure the availability of Gripen and support the capabilities of the Swedish Air Force, Saab said.