Saab announces the signing of an order with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) for a new launch system for Gripen C/D and Gripen E. The order is worth approximately SEK 1bn.
This is a series production order for launchers that was included as an option in an existing contract for the development and integration of the launcher system, the group said.
The launch system is used to carry air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E. It is mounted on the aircraft's weapon pylons and has a sophisticated link between the aircraft and the weapons mounted on the launcher.
The launch system is an important element in enabling us to continue to ensure the availability of Gripen and support the capabilities of the Swedish Air Force, Saab said.
SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electronic defense systems (33.3%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems;
- aeronautical systems (26.1%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.;
- armament equipment and systems (22.5%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.);
- naval systems (12.9%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.;
- support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.;
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41%), Europe (24.8%), North America (9.6%), Asia (8.4%), Latin America (7.1%), Australia (5.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (3.5%).
