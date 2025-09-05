Saab has signed a contract for Giraffe 4A radar systems with associated services for a Latin American country. This is the first contract for the Giraffe 4A land-based system in Latin America.



The order is worth approximately SEK 550m (about €50m)..



The Giraffe 4A mobile and autonomous digital sensor solution enhances land-based air surveillance capabilities.



Giraffe 4A is a multifunctional radar system that offers users a range of advanced capabilities. "With its ability to identify and track a large number of objects simultaneously, it is well suited for air and maritime surveillance," the group says.



This milestone marks an important step in expanding our presence in the region with advanced medium-range radars. This capability will provide our customer with state-of-the-art air surveillance capability, said Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's Surveillance business area.