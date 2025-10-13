SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - electronic defense systems (33.3%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems; - aeronautical systems (26.1%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.; - armament equipment and systems (22.5%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.); - naval systems (12.9%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.; - support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.; - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41%), Europe (24.8%), North America (9.6%), Asia (8.4%), Latin America (7.1%), Australia (5.3%), Africa (0.3%) and other (3.5%).