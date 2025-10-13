Saab and the Swedish Armed Forces extend Gripen maintenance and support contract.

The order is worth approximately SEK 4bn (c. €360m) and deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2027.

The contract also includes options for the armed forces to place additional support and maintenance orders until 2029.

The contract includes system technical support, spare parts, repairs, training, and additional maintenance and servicing work required for Gripen air operations.

This contract extension means that we will continue to ensure high availability of Gripen and provide the support the Swedish Air Force needs to maintain a high level of readiness, it said.