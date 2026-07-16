Saab said it has signed a contract with Germany's TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) to equip four MEKO A-200 DEU-class frigates for the German navy. The order is worth about SEK 8.7bn (around €800m), with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2032.
The contract covers the integration of composite-material superstructures, the 9LV combat system including the fire control system and the combat management system, as well as several sensors, including the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face and Sea Giraffe 1X surveillance radars, along with passive sensors.
The agreement also includes an option for the integration and equipping of additional frigates. According to Saab CEO Micael Johansson, these deliveries will strengthen the German navy's capabilities in air defense, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare.
By mid-session, Saab shares were down 0.2% in Stockholm, while TKMS was off 0.12%.
SAAB AB is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of defense and security systems and equipment for military, space and civil sectors. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- electronic defense systems (33.4%): radars, sensors, submarine and terrestrial airborne surveillance systems;
- armament equipment and systems (25.6%): military equipment, missile systems, weapon systems, ammunition, armed forces identification systems, camouflage systems, etc. The group also provides security and defense solutions (combat systems, training, simulation, security and communication solutions, air and sea traffic management systems, etc.);
- aeronautical systems (24%): military aircraft, combat aircraft, avionics, etc.;
- naval systems (11.8%): submarines, combat ships, underwater mine detection systems, etc.;
- support services (4.2%): provision of services in the areas of systems development, integration and security, information security, communications, technical information, logistics, etc., and technological consulting in the fields of aviation, defense, telecommunications, etc.;
- other (1.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (41.1%), Europe (25.8%), North America (8.9%), Asia (7.4%), Latin America (4.3%), Australia (3.8%), Africa (0.6%), and other (8.1%).
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