Saab wins an approximately €800m contract to equip TKMS frigates

The Swedish group will supply and integrate combat systems, sensors and composite structures on four new frigates built by TKMS for the Bundeswehr.

Saab said it has signed a contract with Germany's TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) to equip four MEKO A-200 DEU-class frigates for the German navy. The order is worth about SEK 8.7bn (around €800m), with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2032.



The contract covers the integration of composite-material superstructures, the 9LV combat system including the fire control system and the combat management system, as well as several sensors, including the Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face and Sea Giraffe 1X surveillance radars, along with passive sensors.



The agreement also includes an option for the integration and equipping of additional frigates. According to Saab CEO Micael Johansson, these deliveries will strengthen the German navy's capabilities in air defense, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare.



By mid-session, Saab shares were down 0.2% in Stockholm, while TKMS was off 0.12%.