Safe Group enters Peru with exclusive distribution agreement

The medical device specialist for spinal surgery has signed a deal with ABL Alpstein to unlock a new growth driver in Latin America.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/28/2026 at 12:18 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safe Group has reached a new milestone in its international expansion. The company announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with ABL Alpstein, a leading player in the distribution of medical devices in Peru.



This partnership aims to introduce and market the entire SteriSpine range (sterile, single-use implants and instruments for spinal surgery) throughout the Peruvian territory.



An industrial model tailored to emerging market challenges



Concluded for a renewable two-year term, the agreement includes a purchase commitment as well as the deposit of a financial guarantee. The operational timeline schedules the training of ABL Alpstein's local teams for the end of July, while the commercial launch is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, following the receipt of health registrations from the Peruvian health authorities.



For Safe Group, Peru represents a highly strategic market of over 30 million inhabitants, characterized by an accelerating aging population and spinal surgery infrastructure that remains under-equipped. Safe's model of ready-to-use, sterile, single-use instruments is proving particularly disruptive for this type of market, as it eliminates the heavy logistical constraints associated with the reprocessing and sterilization of equipment between each patient.



Cost optimization and reduction of infection risk



By bypassing the cleaning and instrument fleet management stages, Peruvian healthcare facilities will be able to rapidly increase their surgical capacities without heavy prior investment. These solutions also provide immediate financial and clinical benefits: reduction of nosocomial infection risk, full traceability, and optimization of operating costs.