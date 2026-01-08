More than a year after its launch, the Safran Explore Canada program confirms the technological appeal of the local ecosystem for the aerospace group.
Out of 130 applications received, ten companies were selected and six concrete collaborations have been initiated in strategic sectors such as quantum technology, decarbonization, and autonomy.
The group highlights the effectiveness of co-financing by Québec and federal authorities, acting as a major operational lever. Collaborations with companies like Metaspectral, specializing in multispectral imaging, or SB Quantum have already validated technological proof of concepts.
"This type of partnership stimulates innovation and helps increase the competitiveness of our products," says Thierry Dupoux. The ambition now is to turn these trials into long-term industrial partnerships, integrated into the roadmaps of Safran Electronics & Defense and Safran Landing Systems.
Safran shares fell by 0.4% in Paris, in a market down by 0.2%.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
