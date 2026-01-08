Safran Confirms the Dynamism of Its Cooperation with the Canadian Start-Up Ecosystem

Safran reports positive results from its collaboration program with Canadian start-ups and announces the renewal of its partnership with the Centech accelerator for another two years.

More than a year after its launch, the Safran Explore Canada program confirms the technological appeal of the local ecosystem for the aerospace group.



Out of 130 applications received, ten companies were selected and six concrete collaborations have been initiated in strategic sectors such as quantum technology, decarbonization, and autonomy.



The group highlights the effectiveness of co-financing by Québec and federal authorities, acting as a major operational lever. Collaborations with companies like Metaspectral, specializing in multispectral imaging, or SB Quantum have already validated technological proof of concepts.



"This type of partnership stimulates innovation and helps increase the competitiveness of our products," says Thierry Dupoux. The ambition now is to turn these trials into long-term industrial partnerships, integrated into the roadmaps of Safran Electronics & Defense and Safran Landing Systems.



Safran shares fell by 0.4% in Paris, in a market down by 0.2%.