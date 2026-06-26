Safran Eyes Exail, TP ICAP Midcap Says It Is 'Perplexed'

Safran has indicated interest in a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies, a French specialist in maritime drones and underwater mine-clearing systems. The announcement raises "many questions," TP ICAP Midcap says.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/26/2026 at 10:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The market talk about Safran's interest in Exail did not last long: Safran quickly confirmed its interest in the small French defense player, catching analysts off guard.



"We are perplexed," says Julien Thomas, the analyst covering the name at TP ICAP Midcap. While Safran's offer of 128.5 euros per share for the stake held by the Gorgé SA block appears "credible," the analyst believes the tender offer that would follow for minority shareholders (who would represent about 60 % of the share capital and 44 % of voting rights) is less likely to succeed given the relatively modest premium offered (about 20 % versus the average price over the past year). "Perhaps raising the offer to 150 EUR should be considered," the broker notes.



Timing raises questions



TP ICAP Midcap also points to "uncertain" timing, as Exail is in the middle of negotiations with ICG, which holds about 33 % of the holding company that controls the group's operating asset.

For the record, ICG is an investment fund that helped finance the acquisition of iXblue in 2022, receiving in exchange bonds and preferred shares within Exail Holding, an unlisted group subsidiary.



Exail now intends to complete ICG's exit as part of the group's refinancing. This transaction is a key step in the refinancing announced several months ago, which the company wants to finalize by the end of 2026. The problem is that the two sides differ sharply on the valuation to be used.



On that basis, the total cost of ICG's exit and liquidity for minority shareholders could reach around 1.1 billion EUR, or nearly 380 million EUR more than the company's estimate.



"Given that the first two parties were already at odds over the amount of ICG's holdings, bringing a third party into the negotiation could complicate discussions. In addition, the views of the ODIRNANES holders will also have to be taken into account, as their securities are in the money from 106.25 EUR and they are being offered an attractive arbitrage opportunity," the analyst warns.



Reservations about Safran



Finally, TP ICAP Midcap raises some reservations about whether Safran can be the ideal buyer of Exail right now.



"The group faces competition-law risks in inertial navigation systems (INS), notably for naval and submarine applications (Safran equips the French Navy's SSBNs), while having limited exposure to naval defense. We believe Thales, via Naval Group (in which it holds 35 %), would offer more obvious synergies, notably in mine countermeasures (Naval Group is a partner on the BENL contract), INS and the drone-ization of undersea warfare."



In the end, "this news raises more questions than it answers," Julien Thomas concludes.