Safran in exclusive talks to acquire Exail Technologies
The defense group confirmed that it is considering the possibility of buying Exail Technologies, a French specialist in maritime drones and underwater mine-countermeasure systems. "There is, however, no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the contemplated transaction," Safran said. While investors wait to learn more, Safran shares are down 1.6% as its potential target is already up nearly 20%.
Safran's interest in defense minnow Exail is still at a preliminary stage: no decision has yet been made or confirmed. Contacted by Zonebourse, Safran's press office initially declined to comment, then confirmed the information a few minutes later.
"Safran confirms that it has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran, at a price of €128.50 per share, which would take the form of a purchase of the controlling block held by the Gorgé family, followed by a mandatory public offer," the group said. The information had also been reported by Exail a few minutes earlier.
Safran's reported interest in Exail comes a few weeks after Safran announced a €120m investment at its Montluçon site to triple its production capacity for hemispherical resonator gyroscopes, a key component in inertial navigation systems. That decision already underscored strong demand growth in defense applications.
It is worth noting that Exail is already positioned in this market, with a plan to double its production capacity for inertial measurement units by 2028.
For the record, Exail has a market capitalization of around €1.6bn. The company is often highlighted for its underwater drone technologies, which could, in particular, support potential mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.
Before today's session, Exail shares were already up about 35% since the start of the year and 526% over three years, helped by last year's announcement of a contract of roughly €400m for mine-hunting drones intended for a navy whose name was not disclosed.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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