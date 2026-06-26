Safran's interest in defense minnow Exail is still at a preliminary stage: no decision has yet been made or confirmed. Contacted by Zonebourse, Safran's press office initially declined to comment, then confirmed the information a few minutes later.

"Safran confirms that it has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran, at a price of €128.50 per share, which would take the form of a purchase of the controlling block held by the Gorgé family, followed by a mandatory public offer," the group said. The information had also been reported by Exail a few minutes earlier.

Safran's reported interest in Exail comes a few weeks after Safran announced a €120m investment at its Montluçon site to triple its production capacity for hemispherical resonator gyroscopes, a key component in inertial navigation systems. That decision already underscored strong demand growth in defense applications.

It is worth noting that Exail is already positioned in this market, with a plan to double its production capacity for inertial measurement units by 2028.

For the record, Exail has a market capitalization of around €1.6bn. The company is often highlighted for its underwater drone technologies, which could, in particular, support potential mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Before today's session, Exail shares were already up about 35% since the start of the year and 526% over three years, helped by last year's announcement of a contract of roughly €400m for mine-hunting drones intended for a navy whose name was not disclosed.