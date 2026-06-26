Safran in exclusive talks to acquire Exail Technologies

The defense group confirmed that it is considering the possibility of buying Exail Technologies, a French specialist in maritime drones and underwater mine-countermeasure systems. "There is, however, no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the contemplated transaction," Safran said. While investors wait to learn more, Safran shares are down 1.6% as its potential target is already up nearly 20%.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/26/2026 at 08:46 am EDT - Modified on 06/26/2026 at 09:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran's interest in defense minnow Exail is still at a preliminary stage: no decision has yet been made or confirmed. Contacted by Zonebourse, Safran's press office initially declined to comment, then confirmed the information a few minutes later.



"Safran confirms that it has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran, at a price of €128.50 per share, which would take the form of a purchase of the controlling block held by the Gorgé family, followed by a mandatory public offer," the group said. The information had also been reported by Exail a few minutes earlier.



Safran's reported interest in Exail comes a few weeks after Safran announced a €120m investment at its Montluçon site to triple its production capacity for hemispherical resonator gyroscopes, a key component in inertial navigation systems. That decision already underscored strong demand growth in defense applications.



It is worth noting that Exail is already positioned in this market, with a plan to double its production capacity for inertial measurement units by 2028.



For the record, Exail has a market capitalization of around €1.6bn. The company is often highlighted for its underwater drone technologies, which could, in particular, support potential mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.



Before today's session, Exail shares were already up about 35% since the start of the year and 526% over three years, helped by last year's announcement of a contract of roughly €400m for mine-hunting drones intended for a navy whose name was not disclosed.