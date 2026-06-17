In a press release, the aerospace and defense giant specified that this "electronic warfare" solution is designed to detect, identify, and analyze ground, air, or maritime radar and communications from very high altitudes.

The technology combines the installation of sensors on a stratospheric balloon provided by Hemeria with artificial intelligence models developed by Safran.AI, a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense.

Counter-Drone Capabilities Strengthened, Governance Evolves

Also during the Eurosatory trade show in Villepinte, the group officially launched the Land OmniGuard counter-drone system, integrating its expertise in optronics, resilient navigation, and embedded artificial intelligence.

Thanks to its stabilized sensors, this system offers surveillance and tracking capabilities while in motion, while ensuring high image quality.

Furthermore, Safran announced yesterday evening the co-optation of Daniela Schwarzer, a German business executive specializing in risk management, CSR, and compliance, to its board of directors. She replaces Patricia Bellinger, who resigned for family reasons.