Safran Innovates in Defense and Evolves Its Board

Safran announced on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the French industrial group Hemeria to design signals intelligence systems for use on stratospheric balloons.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a press release, the aerospace and defense giant specified that this "electronic warfare" solution is designed to detect, identify, and analyze ground, air, or maritime radar and communications from very high altitudes.



The technology combines the installation of sensors on a stratospheric balloon provided by Hemeria with artificial intelligence models developed by Safran.AI, a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense.



Counter-Drone Capabilities Strengthened, Governance Evolves



Also during the Eurosatory trade show in Villepinte, the group officially launched the Land OmniGuard counter-drone system, integrating its expertise in optronics, resilient navigation, and embedded artificial intelligence.



Thanks to its stabilized sensors, this system offers surveillance and tracking capabilities while in motion, while ensuring high image quality.



Furthermore, Safran announced yesterday evening the co-optation of Daniela Schwarzer, a German business executive specializing in risk management, CSR, and compliance, to its board of directors. She replaces Patricia Bellinger, who resigned for family reasons.