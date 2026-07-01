Safran announced a total investment of €20m at its Dijon site to bolster its industrial capacity in defense optronics.
The program includes an initial €10m tranche to modernize the site, supplemented by a €10m capacity investment. It notably provides for the construction of a 3,000 m² building and the creation of 1,500 m² of clean rooms equipped with new production tools.
The site, which employs 420 people, doubled its headcount between 2020 and 2025. The group plans to hire 200 additional employees by 2030, mainly electronics and optics technicians.
According to Franck Saudo, president of Safran Electronics & Defense, these investments are intended to enable a rapid ramp-up in production, with the new facilities coming online in less than 18 months, while supporting industrial jobs and French and European technological sovereignty.
The stock is up 0.9% in Paris and is now up about 18% since the start of the year.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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