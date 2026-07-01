Safran invests €20m in Dijon to speed up defense optronics production

The group is strengthening its industrial site to meet rising demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems for the armed forces.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 07/01/2026 at 09:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran announced a total investment of €20m at its Dijon site to bolster its industrial capacity in defense optronics.



The program includes an initial €10m tranche to modernize the site, supplemented by a €10m capacity investment. It notably provides for the construction of a 3,000 m² building and the creation of 1,500 m² of clean rooms equipped with new production tools.



The site, which employs 420 people, doubled its headcount between 2020 and 2025. The group plans to hire 200 additional employees by 2030, mainly electronics and optics technicians.



According to Franck Saudo, president of Safran Electronics & Defense, these investments are intended to enable a rapid ramp-up in production, with the new facilities coming online in less than 18 months, while supporting industrial jobs and French and European technological sovereignty.



The stock is up 0.9% in Paris and is now up about 18% since the start of the year.