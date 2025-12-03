Safran is set to open its first research center outside France in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Safran announced the creation of Safran Tech UK, its first research and technology (R&T) center based outside France, to support the expansion of its activities in the country where the French equipment manufacturer is now the third largest player in the aerospace market.



In a press release, the group—whose activities across the Channel now range from landing gear to flight controls, nacelles, and helicopter engines—stated that this new center will be dedicated to the electrification of propulsion and actuation systems for next-generation aircraft, as well as high-performance composite materials.



Safran, which has been present in the UK for 90 years, has strengthened its position in the country over the decades through several acquisitions, a strategy that was completed last year with the integration of the flight control activities acquired from Collins Aerospace.



Following this transaction, the group now employs more than 5,500 people across 14 sites, with annual revenue reaching £1.5 billion.

