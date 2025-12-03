On Wednesday, Safran announced the creation of Safran Tech UK, its first research and technology (R&T) center based outside France, to support the expansion of its activities in the country where the French equipment manufacturer is now the third largest player in the aerospace market.
In a press release, the group—whose activities across the Channel now range from landing gear to flight controls, nacelles, and helicopter engines—stated that this new center will be dedicated to the electrification of propulsion and actuation systems for next-generation aircraft, as well as high-performance composite materials.
Safran, which has been present in the UK for 90 years, has strengthened its position in the country over the decades through several acquisitions, a strategy that was completed last year with the integration of the flight control activities acquired from Collins Aerospace.
Following this transaction, the group now employs more than 5,500 people across 14 sites, with annual revenue reaching £1.5 billion.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
