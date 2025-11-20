Safran Landing Systems has announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Riyadh Air to supply carbon electric wheels and brakes for the Saudi carrier's upcoming fleet of more than 70 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

"One of the key factors in Riyadh Air's decision was the lightweight nature of our proposed solutions. This is a major advantage for optimizing aircraft performance in the high-altitude conditions of King Khaled International Airport," the company stated.

Under this agreement, Safran Landing Systems will also provide its latest electric brake tester for the Boeing 787, support Riyadh Air in developing its repair capabilities, and train the airline's specialized engineers.