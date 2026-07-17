Safran launches ground tests of its PHILEAS hybrid-electric demonstrator

The engine maker is reaching a new milestone in developing electric hybridization technologies for future aircraft engines.

Safran announced the launch at its Istres site of a ground-test campaign for the PHILEAS hybrid-electric demonstrator, backed by France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) under the France 2030 plan.



Conducted over about 6 months for nearly 300 hours of testing, these trials are designed to validate the integration and operation of electric hybridization technologies on a full-scale engine.



The tests will focus in particular on managing power flows between the engine and the aircraft to optimize performance across all phases of flight. 'We are proud to launch this ground-test campaign, which marks a new step in maturing electric hybridization technologies,' said Pierre Cottenceau, chief technology officer at Safran Aircraft Engines.



This campaign aligns with the technology goals of the CFM RISE program, which targets a 20% reduction in fuel consumption compared with current engines, and up to 80% with the use of sustainable aviation fuels.



Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Safran shares were down 1.3% on the Paris stock exchange.