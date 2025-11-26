Safran has announced the inauguration of its largest global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center for LEAP engines in Hyderabad, alongside the launch of its first MRO workshop outside France for the Rafale's M88 engine.

The new LEAP center represents an investment of EUR200 million and will aim for a capacity of 300 engines per year. Meanwhile, the M88 workshop, backed by an investment of over EUR40 million, will be able to service more than 600 modules.

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, emphasized that these investments demonstrate "the strategic importance of India" for the Group, which aims to triple its revenue by 2030 to surpass EUR3 billion.

Safran also announced the signing of an agreement to create a joint venture with Bharat Electronics Limited, dedicated to the production of the modular air-to-ground weapon Hammer, the export name for Safran Electronics & Defense's AASM. The Hammer can be adapted to multiple aerial platforms, including the Rafale and HAL's Indian Tejas aircraft.