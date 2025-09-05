Safran is considering selling off certain activities in its aircraft interiors division, apart from seat manufacturing, according to an article published in the FT this Friday, which cites sources close to the matter.



According to the financial daily, the businesses concerned—which would include luggage compartments, galleys, and various interior equipment—could be worth up to €1.5bn as part of the transaction.



The transaction would mainly target the group's low-margin activities as part of a move to optimize its portfolio, the FT said, adding that these assets could attract interest from investment funds and other players in the aerospace sector.



Safran is also considering selling its in-flight entertainment (IFE) division, the newspaper says, but this move is still at a preliminary stage and may not materialize, it concludes.



At around 10:30 a.m., the aerospace equipment manufacturer's share price was up 1.3%, while the CAC 40 index was up around 0.1% at the same time.