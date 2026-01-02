Safran Partners with Skyted for Confidential In-Flight Communications

This strategic partnership aims to integrate breakthrough technology into aircraft cabins, enabling simultaneous voice calls without noise disturbances.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/02/2026

Safran Passenger Innovations (SPI) has announced an exclusive agreement with the young technology company Skyted to integrate its silent communication solutions into its In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) systems, known as RAVE.



Specifically, this innovation captures voice at the source to ensure the confidentiality of conversations while maintaining the quiet atmosphere of the cabin.



According to Stéphane Hersen, Chairman and CEO of Skyted, this technology makes it possible for "300 passengers to make a call on a plane at the same time" without disturbing one another.



For SPI, this integration through its open platform responds to the widespread adoption of high-speed in-flight connectivity, offering business travelers productivity comparable to that of an office. This major technological advancement aims to transform the passenger experience while reducing the need for cabin crew intervention due to noise disturbances.