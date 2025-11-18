Safran.AI has announced a collaboration agreement with the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), an advanced scientific research center based in the United Arab Emirates, to develop a geospatial intelligence platform powered by 'Agentic AI'.

Specifically, the initiative aims to transform high-resolution satellite imagery into actionable intelligence, complete with operational recommendations, through an autonomous reasoning system that incorporates a human-in-the-loop approach--meaning a human will be involved at key decision points.

The partnership will focus on three main areas: a geospatial reasoning engine based on a large language model trained for military applications; an AI detector factory designed to rapidly create custom models; and a multimodal fusion engine that combines Safran.AI's architecture with TII's orchestration technology.

Sébastien Fabre, CEO of Safran.AI, described the cooperation as being built on trust with the United Arab Emirates, while his counterpart at TII, Najwa Aaraj, sees the partnership as a key step toward achieving sovereign GEOINT (Geospatial Intelligence).