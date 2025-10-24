In its quarterly report, Safran announced that it is raising its outlook for 2025, which now includes the expected net impact of customs duties but excludes the net contribution of the actuation and flight control activities acquired in July.



The engine manufacturer and aerospace equipment supplier now anticipates revenue growth of 11%-13%, current operating income of €5.1bn-€5.2bn, and free cash flow of €3.5bn-€3.7bn for the full year.



Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €22.62bn, representing organic growth of 15%, reflecting growth in all divisions, particularly propulsion (+19.5% for spare parts and +22.2% for services, in USD).



"The third quarter confirmed the momentum of our civil engine aftermarket business and was marked by the delivery of a record number of LEAP engines," Safran CEO Olivier Andriès said.