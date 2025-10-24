In its quarterly report, Safran announced that it is raising its outlook for 2025, which now includes the expected net impact of customs duties but excludes the net contribution of the actuation and flight control activities acquired in July.
The engine manufacturer and aerospace equipment supplier now anticipates revenue growth of 11%-13%, current operating income of €5.1bn-€5.2bn, and free cash flow of €3.5bn-€3.7bn for the full year.
Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €22.62bn, representing organic growth of 15%, reflecting growth in all divisions, particularly propulsion (+19.5% for spare parts and +22.2% for services, in USD).
"The third quarter confirmed the momentum of our civil engine aftermarket business and was marked by the delivery of a record number of LEAP engines," Safran CEO Olivier Andriès said.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50.4%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (38.5%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (11%): cabin interiors and seats;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (33%), Asia and Oceania (16%), Africa and the Middle East (9%).
