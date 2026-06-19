The aerospace equipment maker is on track to post one of the biggest weekly gains on the Paris stock market, lifted by renewed optimism around the sector as Eurosatory, the defense industry's must-attend international gathering, wraps up today.
According to analysts, the event, held since Monday at the Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition center, was marked this year by particularly encouraging attendance.
'Show traffic looked well above the previous edition, which was held in 2024,' Berenberg's teams said this morning.
According to the German broker, that apparent success contrasts with the sector's disappointing share price performance since the start of the year.
The European defense sub-index is virtually unchanged this year (-0.3%), while the Europe STOXX 600 is up 7%.
An Attractive Entry Point
While several negative factors continue to weigh, notably concerns about whether European industrial groups' supply is suited to new operational needs and their ability to deliver on completely saturated order books, some signals are turning positive, particularly on valuations.
'The European defense sector is currently trading on an estimated P/E of 21.2x one-year forward earnings, a level 10% lower than a year ago,' Berenberg notes.
Beyond attractive valuations, earnings growth and several upcoming catalysts mean current price levels offer an interesting entry point, the analysts say.
Berenberg is particularly advising investors to position for the sector ahead of the next NATO summit, to be held July 7 and 8 in Turkey.
Drones, Missiles and Innovation : Safran Steps Up Partnerships
As at Eurosatory, this year's dominant theme should again be air defense and unmanned technologies (drones).
For Safran, the show was in any case a prime showcase for its latest technological innovations and partnerships.
The equipment maker has teamed up with Hemeria in stratospheric balloon-based intelligence, with Theon in electro-optics for drones, and with Emirati group Edge to co-develop next-generation missiles.
In addition, Safran has entered exclusive talks with France's DGA, alongside MBDA, to design a new long-range ground-strike system.
Operationally, Safran unveiled key innovations, with a particular focus on counter-drone warfare and soldier equipment. The group also secured a major European contract for its Skyjacker system and unveiled a thermal clip-on that fits onto night-vision binoculars to give fighters enhanced perception on the battlefield.
Safran Outperforms a More Mixed Sector
In this supportive backdrop, Europe's push for strategic autonomy in defense could open new opportunities for investors targeting the European names best positioned to underpin the continent's sovereignty.
In Paris, Safran shares were up 0.1% on Friday, but gained 9.1% over the week. Up 12% since January 1, the stock has comfortably outperformed the CAC 40, which has risen 4% over the same period.
The sector move was less pronounced over the week, however, as shown by more mixed weekly performances from Thales (+0.3%), Rheinmetall (-0.1%) and Exosens (+0.8%).
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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