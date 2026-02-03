Safran has announced that Japan Airlines has signed a comprehensive "Support By Hour" (SBH) contract with the group—a flight hour-based support agreement lasting nine years and covering up to 35 Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, with service entry set for January 1, 2026.

This agreement, described as a first, brings together four Safran companies under a single contract: Safran Landing Systems, Safran Electronics & Defense, Safran Electrical & Power, and Safran Ventilation Systems.

The arrangement offers a turnkey support solution, including maintenance, repair, component pooling, logistics management, and dedicated local support in Tokyo. The package leverages real-time data usage, advanced analytics tools, and digital integration to anticipate maintenance needs, improve component availability, and reduce unexpected events.

"The shared goal is to maintain the highest levels of reliability and service quality for the airline's passengers," said Darren Waite, Customer Support & Services Director at Safran Landing Systems.