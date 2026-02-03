Safran Secures Landmark Support Contract with Japan Airlines for A350 Fleet

The French group strengthens its partnership with the Japanese carrier through a groundbreaking long-term agreement covering several key Airbus A350 components.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/03/2026 at 06:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Safran has announced that Japan Airlines has signed a comprehensive "Support By Hour" (SBH) contract with the group—a flight hour-based support agreement lasting nine years and covering up to 35 Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, with service entry set for January 1, 2026.



This agreement, described as a first, brings together four Safran companies under a single contract: Safran Landing Systems, Safran Electronics & Defense, Safran Electrical & Power, and Safran Ventilation Systems.



The arrangement offers a turnkey support solution, including maintenance, repair, component pooling, logistics management, and dedicated local support in Tokyo. The package leverages real-time data usage, advanced analytics tools, and digital integration to anticipate maintenance needs, improve component availability, and reduce unexpected events.



"The shared goal is to maintain the highest levels of reliability and service quality for the airline's passengers," said Darren Waite, Customer Support & Services Director at Safran Landing Systems.