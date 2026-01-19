In a statement, the French aerospace supplier specified that the deal includes associated after-sales service activities, as well as responsibility for engineering and production operations located in Brazil.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Chihuahua facility, which employs around 1,100 people, will now be fully owned by Embraer.

Regarding Brazil, Safran Cabin Brazil operations dedicated to Embraer platforms will be integrated into Embraer, while Safran Cabin Brazil's engineering service activities not related to Embraer will remain within Safran's scope.

The transaction is subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and the usual conditions for this type of deal.