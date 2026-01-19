Safran Sells Its 50% Stake in Aircraft Interiors Joint Venture to Embraer

Safran announced on Monday that it has reached a definitive agreement with Embraer to sell its 50% share in EZAir, their equally-owned joint venture that manufactures interiors for Embraer aircraft in Chihuahua, Mexico, to the Brazilian planemaker.

In a statement, the French aerospace supplier specified that the deal includes associated after-sales service activities, as well as responsibility for engineering and production operations located in Brazil.



Under the terms of the agreement, the Chihuahua facility, which employs around 1,100 people, will now be fully owned by Embraer.



Regarding Brazil, Safran Cabin Brazil operations dedicated to Embraer platforms will be integrated into Embraer, while Safran Cabin Brazil's engineering service activities not related to Embraer will remain within Safran's scope.



The transaction is subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and the usual conditions for this type of deal.