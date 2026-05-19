Safran shares buoyed by imminent intelligence acquisition
Shortly before noon, the stock was up nearly 1.5% as the company prepares to finalize tomorrow the acquisition of the geospatial intelligence division of Kayrros, regarded as the global leader in geospatial AI for energy and environmental intelligence.
Safran is pressing ahead with its external growth strategy. Less than two years after acquiring Preligens (since rebranded as Safran AI), the French group has set its sights on Kayrros, specifically its dedicated geospatial intelligence unit.
Contacted by MarketScreener, the group highlighted the complementarity between Kayrros and Safran AI's operations. 'Kayrros' technologies will allow us to complete our end-to-end geospatial intelligence analysis,' noted Lucie Baton, Media Relations Manager at Safran Electronics & Defense. Through the acquisition of this division, Safran also gains a dozen high-level professionals, including PhDs and researchers.
'Kayrros' technologies are also already deployed across several theaters of operations, particularly in the Middle East, which may prove advantageous in the current climate,' Lucie Baton added.
Since its inception in 2016, Kayrros has pioneered the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing to process tens of terabytes of data at an industrial scale and high frequency. In practical terms, by cross-referencing data from various satellites, the company manages to simultaneously optimize spatial resolution, temporal resolution, and sensitivity, whereas conventional technologies typically have to sacrifice one of these parameters.
Kayrros also views the tie-up very favorably. 'We received dozens of offers from investors, and Safran appears to be an excellent match,' explained Antoine Halff, co-founder of the company, who was also keen to anchor the business in France. Furthermore, 'with Safran AI, Safran has already begun to build expertise in the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,' he added.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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