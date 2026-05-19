Safran shares buoyed by imminent intelligence acquisition

Shortly before noon, the stock was up nearly 1.5% as the company prepares to finalize tomorrow the acquisition of the geospatial intelligence division of Kayrros, regarded as the global leader in geospatial AI for energy and environmental intelligence.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/19/2026 at 06:17 am EDT - Modified on 05/19/2026 at 06:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran is pressing ahead with its external growth strategy. Less than two years after acquiring Preligens (since rebranded as Safran AI), the French group has set its sights on Kayrros, specifically its dedicated geospatial intelligence unit.



Contacted by MarketScreener, the group highlighted the complementarity between Kayrros and Safran AI's operations. 'Kayrros' technologies will allow us to complete our end-to-end geospatial intelligence analysis,' noted Lucie Baton, Media Relations Manager at Safran Electronics & Defense. Through the acquisition of this division, Safran also gains a dozen high-level professionals, including PhDs and researchers.



'Kayrros' technologies are also already deployed across several theaters of operations, particularly in the Middle East, which may prove advantageous in the current climate,' Lucie Baton added.



Since its inception in 2016, Kayrros has pioneered the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing to process tens of terabytes of data at an industrial scale and high frequency. In practical terms, by cross-referencing data from various satellites, the company manages to simultaneously optimize spatial resolution, temporal resolution, and sensitivity, whereas conventional technologies typically have to sacrifice one of these parameters.



Kayrros also views the tie-up very favorably. 'We received dozens of offers from investors, and Safran appears to be an excellent match,' explained Antoine Halff, co-founder of the company, who was also keen to anchor the business in France. Furthermore, 'with Safran AI, Safran has already begun to build expertise in the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,' he added.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.