Safran shares rise following EU backing for ENGINeUS electric motor industrialization

The group is bolstering its decarbonized aviation program with support from the European Innovation Fund to automate production of its certified electric motor.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/29/2026 at 04:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Safran has announced the signing of a support agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) to launch the mass production of its ENGINeUS electric motor.



Under the agreement, Safran Electrical & Power will receive 14.7 million euros in funding for the ENGINeUS PULL project, which involves automating production at its Niort facility between 2026 and the end of 2032.



Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2025, the motor will be manufactured using two semi-automated assembly lines, complemented by dedicated logistics and maintenance capabilities.



Designed for the fully electric propulsion of 2- to 4-passenger aircraft, ENGINeUS can also be integrated into hybrid-electric architectures for 19-passenger regional aircraft and certain defense applications.



Agnes Pronost Gilles, General Manager of the Power division at Safran Electrical & Power, believes this support confirms the motor's maturity and its potential to contribute to the decarbonization of air transport.



Safran shares were up 2% this morning on the Paris Bourse.