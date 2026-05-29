Safran has announced the signing of a support agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) to launch the mass production of its ENGINeUS electric motor.
Under the agreement, Safran Electrical & Power will receive 14.7 million euros in funding for the ENGINeUS PULL project, which involves automating production at its Niort facility between 2026 and the end of 2032.
Certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2025, the motor will be manufactured using two semi-automated assembly lines, complemented by dedicated logistics and maintenance capabilities.
Designed for the fully electric propulsion of 2- to 4-passenger aircraft, ENGINeUS can also be integrated into hybrid-electric architectures for 19-passenger regional aircraft and certain defense applications.
Agnes Pronost Gilles, General Manager of the Power division at Safran Electrical & Power, believes this support confirms the motor's maturity and its potential to contribute to the decarbonization of air transport.
Safran shares were up 2% this morning on the Paris Bourse.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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